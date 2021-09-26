Live

Live: Merkel’s Party Down in Germany, Left Gains

The next government will probably consist of three parties.

  • Outgoing chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union is projected to lose the election on Sunday.
  • The center-left Social Democrats (SPD) would become the largest party for the first time in sixteen years.
  • The next German government will probably consist of three parties.

Projected results

Party 2017 Prognosis Seats Prognosis
Union 33% 24.5% 245 198
SPD 20.5% 26% 152 210
Greens 9% 13.9% 67 112
FDP 11% 11.7% 80 95
AfD 13% 10.5% 87 85
Left 9% 5% 69 40

Possible coalitions

379 seats would be needed for a majority

