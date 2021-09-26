Live: Merkel’s Party Down in Germany, Left Gains

- Outgoing chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union is projected to lose the election on Sunday.
- The center-left Social Democrats (SPD) would become the largest party for the first time in sixteen years.
- The next German government will probably consist of three parties.
Projected results
|Party
|2017
|Prognosis
|Seats
|Prognosis
|■ Union
|33%
|24.5%
|245
|198
|■ SPD
|20.5%
|26%
|152
|210
|■ Greens
|9%
|13.9%
|67
|112
|■ FDP
|11%
|11.7%
|80
|95
|■ AfD
|13%
|10.5%
|87
|85
|■ Left
|9%
|5%
|69
|40
Possible coalitions
