Harris Is a Good Choice

The California senator ticks many of the right boxes.

Joe Biden has tapped California senator Kamala Harris as his vice presidential candidate for the election in November.

It’s a good choice. Elite-educated, the daughter of immigrants (Indian and Jamaican), a former prosecutor and incumbent senator, Harris ticks many of the right boxes.

When she herself ran for president earlier this year, I argued Harris was “ideologically right where many Democrats want their candidate to be.” She could appeal to key Democratic constituencies: “women, voters of color, party loyalists and West Coast progressives.”

( Recode reports that Harris is popular in Silicon Valley, where many wealthy entrepreneurs were worried Biden might ask anti-big tech Elizabeth Warren instead.)

This something-for-everyone quality became a liability in the primaries, where Harris faced another candidate like that: Biden.

She made the mistake of running to the left, downplaying her record as a prosecutor, which could have appealed to conservative Democrats (they still exist!) and Romney-to-Clinton voters, and embracing Medicare-for-all (nationalizing health insurance), which didn’t persuade any Bernie Sanders or Warren voters to switch.

Biden resisted Medicare-for-all, arguing for expanding Obamacare. (Which I agree is better approach.) Harris can use that to justify her about-face.

Her prosecutorial record can be an asset when Donald Trump is trying to portray Democrats as soft on crime.

Like Biden, Harris has committed to ending Trump’s trade wars and returning the United States to the Iran nuclear deal, which Europeans still support. She has argued for taking a harder line against Vladimir Putin’s Russia and Saudi Arabia, which Trump has allowed to get away with murder.

If he is elected, Biden would be 82 years old by the time he could seek reelection in 2024. Harris would be a strong contender to take over by then.