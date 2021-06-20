- The French voted in the first round of regional and departmental elections on Sunday.
- The second round will be next week.
- The elections have little to do with President Emmanuel Macron, whose liberal La République En Marche! has weak local roots.
- They are a test for Marine Le Pen’s National Rally (formerly National Front), which hopes to supplant the center-right Republicans as the main party of the right.
Live: Regional Elections in France
Eighteen regional presidencies are up for grabs.