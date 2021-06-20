Live

Live: Regional Elections in France

Eighteen regional presidencies are up for grabs.

Atlantic Sentinel
France flag
Flag of France (The Prime Minister’s Office/Arron Hoare)
  • The French voted in the first round of regional and departmental elections on Sunday.
  • The second round will be next week.
  • The elections have little to do with President Emmanuel Macron, whose liberal La République En Marche! has weak local roots.
  • They are a test for Marine Le Pen’s National Rally (formerly National Front), which hopes to supplant the center-right Republicans as the main party of the right.

