Dutch Election: Takeaways and What Happens Next

A center-right government seems likely, but new parties could play an unexpected role.

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte is on track to win reelection with projections giving his liberal VVD (of which I am a member) 36 out of 150 seats in parliament, up three.

The outcome is likely to be a center-right government of three or four parties.

If you haven’t been reading our live election blog, this explainer will quickly get you up to speed on the results, takeaways and next steps.

Results

Results are trickling in from the Netherlands’ 352 municipalities, including the Caribbean islands of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba, where polls closed at 9 PM local time, or 2 AM in the European Netherlands.

Rutte will almost certainly win an historic fourth term. If he remains in power 500 more days, he would surpass Ruud Lubbers as the Netherlands’ longest-serving prime minister.

The social-liberal and pro-European D66 gained enormously, seemingly at the expense of the more left-wing Labor Party and Greens, who both fell.

The Christian Democrats (CDA) lost seats for the fifth election in a row, but it would still be needed to form a government.

The populist right is stable at 15-20 percent, but there were shifts away from Geert Wilders’ Freedom Party (PVV) and toward the more radical Forum for Democracy (FvD) as well as the more pragmatic JA21.

Seventeen parties are projected to win seats, including four new parties — the highest number since 1918.

Takeaways

Voters value Rutte’s pragmatic leadership. In a fragmented parliament, his ideological flexibility (the VVD has moved to the center on climate policy, the EU, government spending and labor law) is a strength, not a weakness.

D66 leader Sigrid Kaag, the incumbent foreign minister, impressed many center-left voters in the televised debates. She will try to pull the next government to the left on education, the environment and the EU.

The Christian Democrats were once again squeezed between Rutte, who appeals to secular, middle-income voters in small cities and towns, and smaller Christian parties.

No three-party combination would have a majority in the Senate. The next government — like the outgoing coalition — will have to find majorities there on a case-by-case basis.

JA21, an offshoot of Forum for Democracy that fancies itself the “reasonable” right, could play a role. It has eights out of 75 seats in the Senate and is projected to win three seats in the lower house.

Other parties have ruled out deals with Forum for Democracy and the Freedom Party.

What happens next

Khadija Arib, the speaker of parliament, has invited the leaders of all parties that are projected to win seats to meet on Thursday and appoint an “explorer” (verkenner), who will hold a first round of talks with the parties to map out possible coalitions. The explorer reports his or her findings to the speaker.

Electoral authorities are due to announce the final election result on March 26. The new parliament convenes on March 31. It will then hold a debate about the outcome and appoint one or more informateurs, who will guide the coalition talks.

Once parties have a deal, a formateur, usually the prospective prime minister, is named to form the new cabinet.

Verkenners, informateurs and formateurs used to be appointed by the monarch. Parliament took that power away from the king in 2012. He does still appoint and swear in the members of the government.

Possible coalitions

VVD, D66 and CDA are likely to form the heart of the next government. They may eke out a majority between them. If not, the Christian Union (CU) is a likely partner. It has governed in a coalition with the larger three since 2017.

The problem is that D66 and CU are polar opposites on issues like drug legalization and euthanasia. D66 has bit its tongue for four years. It won’t accept four more years of standstill on those issues.

Labor and the Greens could each give the center-right parties a majority, but neither will want to be the only left-wing party in the government.

Five parties would be pushing it, though. Especially when VVD, D66, Labor and the Greens have a majority without the CDA. But that’s not attractive prospect to the VVD. D66 and the Greens want to reduce livestocks, which would put the VVD’s recent gains with farmers at risk. Labor and the Greens want to hike businesses taxes.

A coalition without the VVD would require five parties, ranging from the Christian parties on the right to the Socialists on the left.

A right-wing coalition is numerically possible but unrealistic. CDA and VVD have consistently ruled out a repeat of their 2010-12 pact with the far right.

Some of the newcomers could play a role. JA21, an offshoot of Forum for Democracy, also has eight seats in the Senate, which could make them an interesting partner. Volt, a European federalist party, is a natural ally for D66. The animal rights party is eager to govern for the first time.

We’ll know more in a few days, when the first talks get underway.