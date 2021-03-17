LIVE: Election in the Netherlands

Live

Read the Atlantic Sentinel for analysis, opinion and results.

  • Parliamentary elections are underway in the Netherlands.
  • Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s liberal VVD is projected to place first but fall short of a majority.
  • Four parties will likely be needed to form the next government.
  • Far-right parties are polling at a combined 14-16 percent. Left-wing parties would get 27 to 31 percent. Most Dutch voters are in the middle.
  • All 150 seats in the lower house of parliament are contested. There is no electoral threshold. As many as fifteen parties could win seats.

Parties

Party Ideology Seats Polls
VVD Liberal, center-right 33 34-36
PVV Far right 20 18-20
D66 Social-liberal 19 17-19
CDA Christian democratic 19 16-18
PvdA Labor, social democratic 9 11-13
SP Socialist 14 10-12
GL Green 14 9-11
CU Social-Christian 5 5-7
PvdD Animal rights 5 4-6
FvD Far right 2 4-6
SGP Orthodox Calvinist 3 2-4
JA21 Liberal-conservative 0 2-4
Volt European federalist 0 2-4
Denk Immigrants party 3 1-3
50Plus Seniors party 3 0-2

