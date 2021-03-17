LIVE: Election in the Netherlands

- Parliamentary elections are underway in the Netherlands.
- Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s liberal VVD is projected to place first but fall short of a majority.
- Four parties will likely be needed to form the next government.
- Far-right parties are polling at a combined 14-16 percent. Left-wing parties would get 27 to 31 percent. Most Dutch voters are in the middle.
- All 150 seats in the lower house of parliament are contested. There is no electoral threshold. As many as fifteen parties could win seats.
Parties
|Party
|Ideology
|Seats
|Polls
|■ VVD
|Liberal, center-right
|33
|34-36
|■ PVV
|Far right
|20
|18-20
|■ D66
|Social-liberal
|19
|17-19
|■ CDA
|Christian democratic
|19
|16-18
|■ PvdA
|Labor, social democratic
|9
|11-13
|■ SP
|Socialist
|14
|10-12
|■ GL
|Green
|14
|9-11
|■ CU
|Social-Christian
|5
|5-7
|■ PvdD
|Animal rights
|5
|4-6
|■ FvD
|Far right
|2
|4-6
|■ SGP
|Orthodox Calvinist
|3
|2-4
|■ JA21
|Liberal-conservative
|0
|2-4
|■ Volt
|European federalist
|0
|2-4
|■ Denk
|Immigrants party
|3
|1-3
|■ 50Plus
|Seniors party
|3
|0-2