This Is a Putsch

I’m not sure how to describe what’s happening in Washington DC today as anything other than an attempted coup.

It’s Berlin 1920 or Paris 1934. Right-wing militias, egged on by conservative politicians, storm parliament in an attempt to unseat a democratically elected government. In this case, a president-elect: Joe Biden.

Republicans, including the outgoing president, have for weeks alleged that the November election was stolen. Conservative media have uncritically amplified those lies.

As his supporters stormed the Capitol, Trump was giving a speech outside the White House in which he said:

Our country has had enough and we will not take it any more. … We will never give up. We will never concede.

Short of walking up to Capitol Hill himself, Trump could scarcely have done more to encourage the putsch, which succeeded in delaying his peaceful removal from office.

The fact that some of it looks silly — Confederate flag-waving thugs posing for selfies in the offices of members of Congress they’ve broken into — doesn’t make it any less serious. General Erich Ludendorff and the Nazis thought they could somehow overthrow the government of Weimar Germany from a Munich beer hall in 1923. Lieutenant Colonel Antonio Tejero tried to seize power in Spain by holding members of parliament hostage in 1981. They failed, but they also poisoned fragile democracies, in Germany’s case fatally.