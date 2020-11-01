American Election Blog

Analysis and opinion from both sides of the Atlantic.

Donald Trump is behind, but he could still win reelection.

Most Europeans prefer his challenger, Joe Biden, but Trump has fans in Central Europe.

In addition to the presidency, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate will be contested on November 3.

The Atlantic Sentinel has endorsed Joe Biden.

Polls

Presidential polls have consistency put Biden ahead with an average of 52 to 43 percent support for Trump.

Biden needs to win by at least 3 points nationally to have an even chance of prevailing in the Electoral College.

Democrats are expected to defend their majority in the House of Representatives and are favored to win a majority in the Senate.

Pivotal states

The outcome of the presidential election will probably be decided in nine “swing states”, where Biden and Trump are neck and neck in the polls. (Why did we pick these nine?)

FiveThirtyEight and RealClearPolitics have the latest figures.

State (Electors) 2016 margin Polls Arizona (11) R+3.5 D+3.1 Florida (29) R+1.2 B+2.1 Georgia (16) R+5.1 D+1.6 Iowa (6) R+9.4 D+0.1 North Carolina (15) R+3.7 D+2.4 Ohio (18) R+8.1 R+0.9 Pennsylvania (20) R+0.7 D+5.1 Texas (38) R+9 R+1 Wisconsin (10) R+0.8 D+8.6 Biden (D) 261 97 56 124 Trump (R)