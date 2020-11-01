American Election Blog

- Donald Trump is behind, but he could still win reelection.
- Most Europeans prefer his challenger, Joe Biden, but Trump has fans in Central Europe.
- In addition to the presidency, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate will be contested on November 3.
- The Atlantic Sentinel has endorsed Joe Biden.
Essential reading
- Everything you need to know about the election: A guide to the American voting system, the parties, the candidates and the key issues.
- How Trump will try to steal the election: Depress Democratic turnout. Throw out postal ballots. Then change the Electoral College.
- What Biden wants: For an alleged centrist, the Democrat has surprisingly left-wing plans.
- Trump has thrown Europe under the bus: The president has sided against Europe and European interests whenever he could.
Polls
- Presidential polls have consistency put Biden ahead with an average of 52 to 43 percent support for Trump.
- Biden needs to win by at least 3 points nationally to have an even chance of prevailing in the Electoral College.
- Democrats are expected to defend their majority in the House of Representatives and are favored to win a majority in the Senate.
Pivotal states
The outcome of the presidential election will probably be decided in nine “swing states”, where Biden and Trump are neck and neck in the polls. (Why did we pick these nine?)
FiveThirtyEight and RealClearPolitics have the latest figures.