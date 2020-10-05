American Election Blog

- “Even from his sickbed, Donald Trump tries to portray himself as a strongman.” How European media are reporting Trump’s illness.
- Middle-income voters in America’s suburbs will likely decide the outcome of the November 3 election.
- In addition to the presidency, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate will be contested.
Essential reading
- How Trump will try to steal the election: Depress Democratic turnout. Throw out postal ballots. Then change the Electoral College.
- What Biden wants: For an alleged centrist, the Democrat has surprisingly left-wing plans.
- Why Republicans need to lose decisively: The party must be made to realize it cannot continue as a far-right movement.
- Trump has thrown Europe under the bus: The president has sided against Europe and European interests whenever he could.
Polls
- Presidential polls have consistency put Biden ahead with an average of 50 percent support against 43 percent for Trump.
- Biden needs to win by at least 3 points nationally to have a better than fifty-fifty chance of prevailing in the Electoral College.
- Democrats are expected to defend their majority in the House of Representatives and are slightly favored to win a majority in the Senate.
Pivotal states
The outcome of the presidential election will likely be decided in a handful of “swing states”, where Biden and Trump are neck and neck in the polls. FiveThirtyEight and RealClearPolitics have the latest figures. (Why these nine?)