American Election Blog

“Even from his sickbed, Donald Trump tries to portray himself as a strongman.” How European media are reporting Trump’s illness.

Middle-income voters in America’s suburbs will likely decide the outcome of the November 3 election.

In addition to the presidency, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate will be contested.

Essential reading

Polls

Presidential polls have consistency put Biden ahead with an average of 50 percent support against 43 percent for Trump.

Biden needs to win by at least 3 points nationally to have a better than fifty-fifty chance of prevailing in the Electoral College.

Democrats are expected to defend their majority in the House of Representatives and are slightly favored to win a majority in the Senate.

Pivotal states

The outcome of the presidential election will likely be decided in a handful of “swing states”, where Biden and Trump are neck and neck in the polls. FiveThirtyEight and RealClearPolitics have the latest figures. (Why these nine?)

State (Electors) 2016 margin Polls Arizona (11) R+3.5 D+4.4 Florida (29) R+1.2 B+3.5 Georgia (16) R+5.1 D+0.9 Iowa (6) R+9.4 R+0.5 North Carolina (15) R+3.7 D+2.2 Ohio (18) R+8.1 D+0.5 Pennsylvania (20) R+0.7 D+6.3 Texas (38) R+9 R+1.4 Wisconsin (10) R+0.8 D+7 Biden (D) 261 109 44 124 Trump (R)