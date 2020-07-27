New Social Contract for the World After COVID

The pandemic has made clear our current model is no longer fit for purpose.

The American economy wasn’t healthy before COVID-19. A middle-class life — the American Dream — was out of reach for most.

Social-democratic Canada and Europe prevented more people from falling through the cracks, but even there millions felt economically and culturally left behind.

A sense that the system wasn’t working for them contributed to the election of Donald Trump, the popularity of far-right nationalist parties and Brexit.

The economic impact of the pandemic can only exacerbate the divide between the well-educated and relatively well-off, who populate the major cities of Europe and North America, and the undereducated and underemployed, who live paycheck-to-paycheck in smaller cities and towns.

We need a better deal. A new social contract.

Shrinking middle

Read my story from 2016 for details on the hollowing out of the American middle class. I’ll summarize here:

Only the wealthy have seen their real incomes rise in recent decades.

Social mobility has declined.

Traditional middle-income jobs have been outsourced or made redundant by automation.

Most job growth comes from established businesses, not startups.

Housing is unaffordable in the very metro areas where the jobs are.

The cost of child care, health care and higher education has outpaced income growth.

Nearly one in two Americans couldn’t muster $400 in an emergency.

Canadians and Europeans have more job security and higher social mobility. Child care, education, health care and housing are more affordable for them. (Which is why I believe the American Dream can use some European inspiration.)

But Canada and Europe have also seen the middle shrink while the tradeoff of security for workers is less economic dynamism. New business ideas and innovations tend to come from America.

Fearful of the future

Majorities of Westerners no longer believe that the next generation will be better off than them.

The old tend to be more pessimistic than the young. (Although that doesn’t stop them from voting for politicians who deny climate change, raise borders and subsidize unprofitable and decaying sectors, like mining and steel, at the expense of the industries of the tomorrow.) Traditional and small-town voters are more fearful of the future than progressives and urbanites.

White Christians in America feel they are losing power in a country that is becoming racially and religiously more diverse. Brexiteers looked to Brussels and London with equal suspicion. La France profonde felt wronged when a Socialist government legalized gay marriage in 2013 and wronged again when the big-city liberal Emmanuel Macron won the presidential election in 2017.

Consensus

Americans have for decades accepted weaker social protections and fewer public-sector provisions in return for higher incomes and the opportunity to get rich. Canadians and Europeans have accepted the opposite.

But we have lived under the same economic systems. From the 1930s to the 1970s, that was premised on monolithic (sometimes monopolistic) corporations, strong trade unions, lifetime employment and health and pension benefits tied to salaried jobs. Americans called this the New Deal consensus. Europeans called it social democracy.

High inflation, high unemployment and the oil crises of the 1970s demanded a change. The 1980s consensus led to deregulation, privatization, lower taxes and free trade. That brought enormous prosperity, including to the post-Soviet countries of Eastern Europe, but it was not the end of history.

The 1980s model is not responsive to the challenges of our time. But let’s not forget why we abandoned the 1930s model. The solution is not to go back in time. We need to take the best of both and develop something new.

New social compact

I’m not going to singlehandedly invent a new social model. I’ll borrow from Walter Russell Mead and Dalibor Rohac to give you an outline of where I think we need to go.

I assume that the gig economy is here to stay; that more jobs will — and should be — created in health care, information technology and renewable energy than finance, insurance and oil; and that child care, education, health care and housing should be affordable to all.