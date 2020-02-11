- New Hampshire Democrats are voting in the first presidential primary of the 2020 election today.
- Polls put the socialist senator Bernie Sanders, from neighboring Vermont, in first place, followed by the center-left Pete Buttigieg, a former mayor.
- Sanders and Buttigieg shared first place in the Iowa caucuses last week.
- Former vice president Joe Biden, who polls neck and neck with Sanders nationally, has fallen into fourth place in New Hampshire, behind Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren.
- Polls close between 7 and 8 PM local time (1-2 AM in Paris).
New Hampshire Democratic Primary: Live Opinion Blog
Live and transatlantic commentary on the first-in-the-nation presidential primary.