Nevada Democratic Caucuses: Live Opinion Blog

- Nevada Democrats caucus on Saturday to indirectly elect a presidential candidate.
- Polls put Bernie Sanders, a socialist from Vermont, in the lead, followed by former vice president Joe Biden.
- Nevada is the most diverse state yet to vote in the Democratic nominating contest.
Polling averages
Analysis
- Steve Keller: With Sanders likely to win, the real prize for most candidates is a strong second-place finish.
- Nick Ottens: Nevada is more ethnically diverse and more working-class than Iowa and New Hampshire.