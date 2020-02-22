Nevada Democratic Caucuses: Live Opinion Blog

Live and transatlantic analysis and opinion about the Democratic presidential contest in Nevada.

  • Nevada Democrats caucus on Saturday to indirectly elect a presidential candidate.
  • Polls put Bernie Sanders, a socialist from Vermont, in the lead, followed by former vice president Joe Biden.
  • Nevada is the most diverse state yet to vote in the Democratic nominating contest.

Polling averages

270toWin FiveThirtyEight RealClearPolitics
Sanders 30% 30.5% 30%
Biden 16% 14.4% 16.7%
Buttigieg 14% 15.3% 14%
Warren 13.7% 11.8% 13.7%
Steyer 10.3% 10.2% 9.7%
Klobuchar 10% 8.9% 9.7%

Table does not list candidates who are under 2 percent support.

Analysis

  • Steve Keller: With Sanders likely to win, the real prize for most candidates is a strong second-place finish.
  • Nick Ottens: Nevada is more ethnically diverse and more working-class than Iowa and New Hampshire.