Iowa Democratic Caucuses: Live Opinion Blog

A transatlantic perspective on the first voting contest of the 2020 presidential primaries.

  • Iowa Democrats were the first to vote in the party’s presidential nominating contest on Monday.
  • Polls put Vermont senator Bernie Sanders in the lead, followed by former vice president Joe Biden.
  • Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren were polling around 15 percent each, the minimum needed to qualify for delegates.
  • Michael Bloomberg skipped Iowa.
  • President Donald Trump handily won the Republican caucuses.