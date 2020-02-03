- Iowa Democrats were the first to vote in the party’s presidential nominating contest on Monday.
- Polls put Vermont senator Bernie Sanders in the lead, followed by former vice president Joe Biden.
- Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren were polling around 15 percent each, the minimum needed to qualify for delegates.
- Michael Bloomberg skipped Iowa.
- President Donald Trump handily won the Republican caucuses.
Iowa Democratic Caucuses: Live Opinion Blog
A transatlantic perspective on the first voting contest of the 2020 presidential primaries.