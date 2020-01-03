Basques, Catalans Pave Way for Sánchez to Remain in Power

- Left-wing separatists from the Basque Country and Catalonia have agreed to abstain from Pedro Sánchez’ investiture in Spain, which should allow him to become prime minister a second time.
- Sánchez, whose Socialist Party placed first in the election in November, has done a deal with the far-left Podemos but is still short of a majority.
- If the Basque EH Bildu (5 seats) and Catalan Republican Left (13) abstain, it would lower the number of votes Sánchez needs from 176 to 166.
Where the parties stand
- Sánchez has the support of his own Socialists (120), Podemos (35), the center-right Basque Nationalist Party (6), the left-wing Más País (2), Valencia’s Més Compromís (1), the center-left New Canaries (1) and the new Teruel Exists party (1) = 166
- Against him are the conservative People’s Party (88), far-right Vox (52), liberal-nationalist Citizens (10), center-right Together for Catalonia (8), Navarrese People’s Union (2), far-left Popular Unity Candidacy (2), Asturias Forum (1) and the Regionalist Party of Cantabria (1) = 164
- It is not yet clear how the conservative Canarian Coalition (1) and center-left Galician Nationalist Bloc (1) will vote.
The Regionalist Party of Cantabria was inclined to vote for Sánchez but changed its mind after seeing the coalition agreement with Podemos.