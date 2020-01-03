Basques, Catalans Pave Way for Sánchez to Remain in Power

Left-wing separatists would allow the social democrat to become prime minister a second time.

Left-wing separatists from the Basque Country and Catalonia have agreed to abstain from Pedro Sánchez’ investiture in Spain, which should allow him to become prime minister a second time.

Sánchez, whose Socialist Party placed first in the election in November, has done a deal with the far-left Podemos but is still short of a majority.

If the Basque EH Bildu (5 seats) and Catalan Republican Left (13) abstain, it would lower the number of votes Sánchez needs from 176 to 166.

Where the parties stand

Sánchez has the support of his own Socialists (120), Podemos (35), the center-right Basque Nationalist Party (6), the left-wing Más País (2), Valencia’s Més Compromís (1), the center-left New Canaries (1) and the new Teruel Exists party (1) = 166

Against him are the conservative People’s Party (88), far-right Vox (52), liberal-nationalist Citizens (10), center-right Together for Catalonia (8), Navarrese People’s Union (2), far-left Popular Unity Candidacy (2), Asturias Forum (1) and the Regionalist Party of Cantabria (1) = 164

It is not yet clear how the conservative Canarian Coalition (1) and center-left Galician Nationalist Bloc (1) will vote.

The Regionalist Party of Cantabria was inclined to vote for Sánchez but changed its mind after seeing the coalition agreement with Podemos.