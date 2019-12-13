British Post-Election Analysis and Opinion Blog

Boris Johnson promises a “people’s government”. Jeremy Corbyn will resign.
Boris Johnson has promised to lead a “people’s government” after winning the Conservatives’ biggest parliamentary majority since 1987.
Jeremy Corbyn has announced he will resign after leading Labour into its worst election since 1935.
Scotland’s National Party has won most seats in the region and is demanding a second independence referendum.
Results
Takeaways
Johnson won on the back of a working-class revolt with many constituencies in Labour’s “red well”, stretching from north Wales to North East England, voting Conservative for the first time in decades — or ever.
The Conservatives also benefited from Labour and the Liberal Democrats splitting the anti-Brexit vote in more affluent southern seats.
Scottish nationalists were hoping for more than fifty seats, but the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats defended ten between them, in some cases winning by only a few thousand votes. Labour, which dominated Scottish politics as recently as 2010, has one seat left in the region. There is another disappointment for the SNP: with a Conservative majority, they are unlikely to get a second independence referendum.
Significant swing away from the hardline nationalist Sinn Féin and hardline unionist DUP toward the non-sectarian Alliance Party and soft Irish nationalist Social Democratic and Labour Party. Support for unification with Ireland is rising in a province that voted 56-44 percent to remain in the EU in 2016.