Conservative Landslide in British Election

A triumph for Boris Johnson and the worst result for Labour since 1935.

British party leaders Jeremy Corbyn and Boris Johnson
British party leaders Jeremy Corbyn and Boris Johnson (Catholic Church England and Wales/i-Images/Andrew Parsons)
  • Britain’s ruling Conservative Party is on track to win its biggest parliamentary majority since 1987.
  • The election on Thursday was the worst for Labour since 1935. Jeremy Corbyn has announced he will resign.
  • Scotland’s National Party is expected to win almost all seats in the region and demanding a second independence referendum.
  • The Liberal Democrats fell short of expectations. Party leader Jo Swinson even lost reelection in her own constituency.
  • Irish nationalists for the first time won more seats than unionists in Northern Ireland.

Results

326 seats are needed for a majority in the House of Commons

Analysis

  • Conservatives learned the lesson of the 2017 election and campaigned on a simple message: get Brexit done.
  • Labour wants to blame Brexit, but that’s not the whole story. It not only lost traditional, working-class voters in the north who want to leave the EU; it also lost more affluent, more liberal voters in the south because of Corbyn’s far-left economic and foreign policies.
  • It’s a mixed night for the Scottish nationalists. They look to be regaining the seats they lost in 2017, but with a Conservative majority in Westminster they are unlikely to get a second independence referendum.
  • What went wrong for the Liberal Democrats: The British electoral system and the party’s policy of stopping Brexit without holding a second referendum conspired to convince many Brexit skeptics that Labour, once it threw its support behind a second referendum, was their best hope of keeping the United Kingdom in the EU. That split the anti-Brexit vote, allowing the Conservatives to prevail in prosperous southern constituencies the Liberal Democrats had hoped to flip.