Neither Left Nor Right Wins Majority in Spanish Election Regional parties hold the balance of power.

Neither the left- nor right-wing bloc won a majority in Spain’s Congress of Deputies on Sunday. Regional parties will hold the balance of power.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez of the Socialist Workers’ Party was reduced to second place, but Alberto Núñez Feijóo could struggle to find a majority for his conservative People’s Party. A coalition with Santiago Abascal’s far-right Vox (Voice) and the Navarrese People’s Union would be six seats short of a majority.

For Sánchez to stay in power, he would need the support of Yolanda Díaz’ far-left Sumar (Unite) and almost all regional parties, including the hardline Together for Catalonia, which wants to take the region out of Spain. Congress of Deputies results Senate results