- Italians voted in early elections on Sunday. Polls closed at 11 PM local time.
- Early results give the right a majority, which would make Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the largest right-wing party, Italy’s first woman prime minister.
- The elections were called when Prime Minister Mario Draghi lost the confidence of populist-left and right-wing parties in July. He did not run for reelection.
- All 400 seats in the Chamber of Deputies and 200 elected seats in the Senate were contested.
Right-Wing Parties Win Italian Election. Turnout Lowest in 100 Years
Giorgia Meloni would become Italy’s first woman prime minister.