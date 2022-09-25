Live

Right-Wing Parties Win Italian Election. Turnout Lowest in 100 Years

Giorgia Meloni would become Italy’s first woman prime minister.

Nick Ottens
  • Italians voted in early elections on Sunday. Polls closed at 11 PM local time.
  • Early results give the right a majority, which would make Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the largest right-wing party, Italy’s first woman prime minister.
  • The elections were called when Prime Minister Mario Draghi lost the confidence of populist-left and right-wing parties in July. He did not run for reelection.
  • All 400 seats in the Chamber of Deputies and 200 elected seats in the Senate were contested.

Results

Results of Chamber of Deputies elections. 2022 results from 745 of 61,417 polling places.

