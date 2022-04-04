Programs of the French Presidential Candidates, Compared

Twelve candidates have qualified to compete in the French presidential election. Only six are polling at more than few percentage points. I will summarize their policies here, plus those of Anne Hidalgo. The mayor of Paris has just 2 percent support in recent surveys, but her Socialist Party could still be a force in the legislative elections in June.
The comparison reveals strange bedfellows. The centrist Emmanuel Macron and center-right Valérie Pécresse see eye to eye on asylum and pension reform. Macron’s climate policies are closer to the Green party’s candidate, Yannick Jadot. Jadot and the far-right Marine Le Pen emphasize animal welfare. Le Pen and the far-left Jean-Luc Mélenchon agree on renationalizing motorways. Mélenchon and the far-right Éric Zemmour believe NATO is obsolete.
Emmanuel Macron
The incumbent has 26 to 28 percent support in surveys for the first voting round on April 10.
- €50 billion to build fifty offshore wind farms and six nuclear power reactors, double onshore wind power and increase solar energy output tenfold by 2050.
- €15 billion in tax cuts financed by administrative spending cuts.
- Achieve 100-percent French supply chains in electric cars, solar panels and wind turbines.
- Create 200 new gendarmerie brigades. (There are about 3,600.)
- Cut inheritance tax.
- Give all French a one-time, tax-free cheque of up to €6,000 to cope with inflation.
- Hire 8,500 magistrates and judicial staff.
- Integrate European armed forces.
- Raise subsidies for single parents.
- Raise teachers’ pay and give schools more autonomy.
- Raise the retirement age from 62 to 65. Raise the minimum pension to €1,100 per month. Merge France’s 42 public pension schemes into a single, points-based system.
- Simplify asylum procedures.
Marine Le Pen
The leader of the far-right National Rally has 17 to 21 percent support.
- Abolish inheritance tax for low and middle incomes.
- Ban the slaughter of conscious animals.
- Centralize French language and history in high-school curricula.
- Double subsidies for single parents.
- End family reunification as criteria for residence.
- Exempt workers under the age of 30 from income tax.
- Give native French priority in employment and social housing.
- Introduce mandatory minimum prison sentences and abolish early release.
- Privatize public broadcasting and abolish the license fee.
- Process asylum applications abroad, not in France.
- Renationalize motorways to reduce tolls by 15 percent.
Jean-Luc Mélenchon
The leader of the far-left France Unbowed is consolidating left-wing support. He polled at 9 to 11 percent earlier this year, but is now at 14-15 percent.
- €200 billion in ecological and social investments.
- 100-percent tax on inheritances over €12 million.
- Ban factory farming.
- Ensure a minimum monthly after-tax income of €1,400.
- Guarantee jobs for all.
- Leave NATO.
- Legalize cannabis under a state monopoly.
- Liberalize immigration laws.
- Lower the pension age from 62 to 60.
- Phase out nuclear power.
- Raise tax on incomes over €4,000 per month.
- Reduce the working week to 32 hours in some jobs.
- Reinstate the wealth tax (abolished by Macron).
- Renationalize motorways, rail and utilities.
Valérie Pécresse
The leader of the center-right Republicans has 9 to 11 percent support.
- Condition residency on learning French.
- Cut 200,000 administrative jobs.
- Cut social aid for illegal immigrants.
- Hire 25,000 caregivers and cut red tape in hospitals.
- Introduce immigration quotas for countries and professions.
- Raise the retirement age from 62 to 65.
- Simplify asylum procedures.
Éric Zemmour
The leader of the new far-right party Reconquest has 9 to 11 percent support.
- Ban non-French baby names.
- Build 10,000 more prison cells.
- Close the approximately 540 mosques operated by Islamists.
- Cut €30 billion in business taxes.
- Deport recidivists with dual nationality.
- End family reunification as criteria for residence.
- Introduce mandatory minimum sentences for all crimes.
- Leave NATO.
- Process asylum applications abroad, not in France.
- Shift French foreign policy away from America and toward Russia.
- Stipulate French preference in public procurement.
- Stop most immigration.
Yannick Jadot
The Green party candidate has 4 to 6 percent support.
- Ban Russian energy imports.
- Ban short flights where trains are available.
- Ban single-use plastics by 2030.
- Build 3,000 onshore wind turbines and 40 km² of solar panels by 2027.
- Cut use of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides in half by 2027. (EU goal is 2030.)
- End cage farming and reduce the amount of fish caught.
- Equal pay for men and women.
- Legalize cannabis.
- Phase out nuclear power.
- Provide legal status to migrants who have a job, family or children in school.
- Raise tax on assets over €2 million.
- Require medicine graduates to practice in an underserved community for three years.
Anne Hidalgo
The Socialist Party candidate has 2 percent support in most recent surveys.
- Build 150,000 social housing units per year.
- Cut industry greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2035.
- Equal pay for men and women.
- Hire more police.
- Keep the retirement age at 62.
- Relax debt and deficit rules in the EU.
- Raise teachers’ pay.
- Raise the minimum wage from €1,230 to €1,430 per month.
- Train 15,000 new doctors per year.