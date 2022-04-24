Macron Wins Second Term in France

- French president Emmanuel Macron is projected to have won a second term with 58 percent of the votes.
- Marine Le Pen is defeated for the second time, but by a smaller margin than in 2017, when she got 34 percent support.
- Macron is the first president in twenty years to be reelected in France.
- However, he is less certain of winning another National Assembly majority in June.
Results
|
Candidate
|
Party
|
Support
|
Round 1
|
Round 2*
|■
|Emmanuel Macron
|The Republic on the Move
|27.8
|58.8
|■
|Marine Le Pen
|National Rally
|23
|41.2
|■
|Jean-Luc Mélenchon
|France Unbowed
|22
|■
|Éric Zemmour
|Reconquest
|7.1
|■
|Valérie Pécresse
|Republicans
|4.8
|■
|Yannick Jadot
|Europe Ecology – The Greens
|4.6
|■
|Fabien Roussel
|Communist Party
|2.3
|■
|Anne Hidalgo
|Socialist Party
|1.8