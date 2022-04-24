Live

Macron Wins Second Term in France

Emmanuel Macron is the first French president in twenty years to win reelection.

Atlantic Sentinel
  • French president Emmanuel Macron is projected to have won a second term with 58 percent of the votes.
  • Marine Le Pen is defeated for the second time, but by a smaller margin than in 2017, when she got 34 percent support.
  • Macron is the first president in twenty years to be reelected in France.
  • However, he is less certain of winning another National Assembly majority in June.

Results

Candidate

Party

Support

Round 1

Round 2*
Emmanuel Macron The Republic on the Move 27.8 58.8
Marine Le Pen National Rally 23 41.2
Jean-Luc Mélenchon France Unbowed 22
Éric Zemmour Reconquest 7.1
Valérie Pécresse Republicans 4.8
Yannick Jadot Europe Ecology – The Greens 4.6
Fabien Roussel Communist Party 2.3
Anne Hidalgo Socialist Party 1.8

* Ipsos projection

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.