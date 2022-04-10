Live

Live: Exit Poll Points to Macron-Le Pen Rematch

Live analysis, commentary and results of the first round of the French presidential election.

Atlantic Sentinel
  • Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen are projected to win the first round of the French presidential election.
  • Exit polls give Macron 28 percent support and Le Pen 23 percent. Far-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon places third with 20 percent.
  • The April 24 runoff would be a rematch of the 2017 election, when Macron defeated Le Pen with 66 to her 34 percent support. Polls predict a tighter margin this year.
  • Polls opened at 8 AM and closed at 8 PM in cities.
  • 48 million voters were eligible.

Ipsos/Sopra exit poll

Candidate

Party

Exit poll
Emmanuel Macron The Republic on the Move 28.1
Marine Le Pen National Rally 23.3
Jean-Luc Mélenchon France Unbowed 20.1
Éric Zemmour Reconquest 7.2
Valérie Pécresse Republicans 5
Yannick Jadot Europe Ecology – The Greens 4.4
Fabien Roussel Communist Party 2.7
Anne Hidalgo Socialist Party 2.1