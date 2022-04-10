Live: Exit Poll Points to Macron-Le Pen Rematch

- Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen are projected to win the first round of the French presidential election.
- Exit polls give Macron 28 percent support and Le Pen 23 percent. Far-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon places third with 20 percent.
- The April 24 runoff would be a rematch of the 2017 election, when Macron defeated Le Pen with 66 to her 34 percent support. Polls predict a tighter margin this year.
- Polls opened at 8 AM and closed at 8 PM in cities.
- 48 million voters were eligible.
Ipsos/Sopra exit poll
|
Candidate
|
Party
|
Exit poll
|■
|Emmanuel Macron
|The Republic on the Move
|28.1
|■
|Marine Le Pen
|National Rally
|23.3
|■
|Jean-Luc Mélenchon
|France Unbowed
|20.1
|■
|Éric Zemmour
|Reconquest
|7.2
|■
|Valérie Pécresse
|Republicans
|5
|■
|Yannick Jadot
|Europe Ecology – The Greens
|4.4
|■
|Fabien Roussel
|Communist Party
|2.7
|■
|Anne Hidalgo
|Socialist Party
|2.1