The EU’s Farm Deal, Explained

The third rail of EU politics gets (the beginning of) a green makeover.

Nobody is happy with the EU’s new farms policy. Greens argue ambitions for biodiversity and sustainability are too low. Agricultural groups complain they are too high, and farmers will receive lower subsidies to boot.

Which suggests the compromise — the outcome of two years of negotiations — may be reasonable.

Here are the most important things to know.

Outsized role

Agriculture plays an outsized role in EU politics. The bloc has around ten million farms, which employ 22 million workers (5 percent of the population), but the sector takes up a third of European Union spending, or around €350 billion for the 2021-27 budget.

The Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) dates back to 1962 and was one of the two original pillars of European integration, next to industry.

To iron out differences in productivity and pricing (substantial at the time), keep food prices low for consumers and shield farmers from international competition, an elaborate system of subsidies was created. These have changed over time. Price controls were relaxed in the 1990s. Subsidies were tied to farm size, which meant small, family-owned farms — which the CAP’s founders had meant to sustain — gave way to intensive animal farming and monocultures. This in turn led to extra money being set aside for the preservation of rural communities.

What the CAP hasn’t done is reduce European greenhouse gas emissions. The European Court of Auditors found that despite €100 billion in the 2014-20 budget being earmarked for climate change, emissions from farms have been stable since 2010.

Agriculture is responsible for around 10 percent of European greenhouse gas emissions.

What’s the deal?

20 percent of farm subsidies, rising to 25 percent after two years, will go to funding so-called eco-schemes, which could range from organic farms to wetlands for carbon sequestration.

EU farm ministers wanted to keep eco-subsidies at 20 percent throughout the next budget cycle, but a majority in the European Parliament had called for 30 percent.

One weakness — and reason Green parties and environmentalists are critical — is that national governments will be able to decide what qualifies as an eco-scheme. This shifts power back to the member states for the first time since the CAP was created. It’s not hard to imagine the climate change-skeptic government of Poland coming up with a broader definition of eco-friendly than that of the Netherlands, which was one of the few countries also pushing for a 30 percent share. The European Commission will still need to review and sign off on national plans.

There is a loophole: if countries spend more on rural development, they can spend less than 20 or 25 percent on eco-schemes.

Farmers won’t be required to set up eco-schemes. If they don’t, they just receive a lower subsidy.

10 percent of spending will go to small- and medium-sized farms.

Currently 80 percent of subsidies go to 20 percent of farmers.

3 percent of farmland must be set aside for biodiversity.

This is a requirement; if farmers don’t meet it, they lose their subsidies altogether. But it falls short of the 10 percent scientists had recommended.