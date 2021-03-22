Liberal Parties Look for Coalition Partners in Netherlands

At least four parties will be needed to form a government.

Talks to form a coalition government are underway in the Netherlands, where Prime Minister Mark Rutte won the election on Wednesday but fell short of an overall majority.

Four parties will be needed to form a government. Rutte’s right-liberal VVD (of which I am a member) and the left-liberal D66, led by Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag, would be needed in almost any combination. The two have 58 seats. 76 are needed for majority.

Possible coalitions

VVD and D66 have governed with the Christian Democrats (CDA) and Christian Union since 2017.

The four parties still have a majority in the lower house, but D66 would prefer to swap the Christian Union, which is economically progressive but socially conservative, for the center-left Labor Party or Greens.

Labor and Greens, however, have made a pact, and two left-wing parties would be too much for Rutte.

He argued on Monday for exploring a coalition with JA21, a new right-wing party that could give VVD, D66 and CDA a majority in both the lower and the upper chamber.

That’s unappealing to D66, given JA21’s conservative views on immigration, opposition to meeting the emissions-cutting goals of the Paris Climate Agreement and support for a referendum about giving up the euro. But Rutte needs to signal to conservative voters that he is at least exploring the possibility of a center-right government.

He has ruled out deals with the far-right Freedom Party and Forum for Democracy.

Similarly, D66 needs to explore options with the left first if it is eventually agree to a continuation of the coalition with the Christian Union.

Other options

Other options include a deal with Volt, a European federalist party that won three seats, and the far-left Socialists, who have not committed to a left-wing alliance. Neither has governed before.

Neither could give VDD, D66 and CDA a Senate majority, but the coalition with the Christian Union didn’t have a majority in the upper chamber either and was still able to make deals with opposition parties on a case-by-case basis.