- Donald Trump supporters stormed the United States Capitol on Wednesday as Congress was debating the outcome of November’s presidential election.
- Lawmakers were evacuated from their chambers. Shots were fired inside the House of Representatives. A protester was killed.
- Police used teargas and pepper spray to disperse the mob.
- Lawmakers had been debating a challenge to the Electoral College votes from Arizona, one of the states that voted for Joe Biden.
- President Trump encouraged the riot in a speech outside the White House, saying, “Our country has had enough and we will not take it any more.” He later called on supporters to leave the Capitol grounds.
- Washington DC mayor Muriel Bowser imposed a nighttime curfew.
- National Guards from DC and neighboring Virginia were mobilized.
Trump Supporters Storm Capitol During Readout of Election Results
President encouraged riot: “We will never concede.”