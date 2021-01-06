Live

Trump Supporters Storm Capitol During Readout of Election Results

President encouraged riot: “We will never concede.”

Nick Ottens
United States Capitol
Night falls on the United States Capitol in Washington DC, December 8, 2011 (Architect of the Capitol)
  • Donald Trump supporters stormed the United States Capitol on Wednesday as Congress was debating the outcome of November’s presidential election.
  • Lawmakers were evacuated from their chambers. Shots were fired inside the House of Representatives. A protester was killed.
  • Police used teargas and pepper spray to disperse the mob.
  • Lawmakers had been debating a challenge to the Electoral College votes from Arizona, one of the states that voted for Joe Biden.
  • President Trump encouraged the riot in a speech outside the White House, saying, “Our country has had enough and we will not take it any more.” He later called on supporters to leave the Capitol grounds.
  • Washington DC mayor Muriel Bowser imposed a nighttime curfew.
  • National Guards from DC and neighboring Virginia were mobilized.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *