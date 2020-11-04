One Clear Verdict from 2020 is that Trumpism is Here to Stay

While it seems at present that former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden may eke out a victory, President Donald Trump’s performance in the wake of hugely negative polls, a mainstream media universally hostile to him, and a deadly pandemic shows that cultural and political elites in America keep getting things wrong.

Trumpism, while inchoate, does have clearly discernible features that allowed Trump to perform better in 2020 among every demographic except, ironically, white men:

Distrust of cultural elites, their arrogance, and their overly cosmopolitan, rather than national values

Tough on China

Pro- industrial policy

Pro-deregulation and jobs

Pro-religious freedom

Pro-secure energy

Against endless wars in the Middle East

More pro-family policies

This is the framework future Republican presidential aspirants will work within. With a more disciplined candidate with less personal baggage, this framework could well lead to a domestic political re-alignment.

Also, a wild card is whether Trump does pull out an upset. If not, his narrow loss could lead him to run again in 2024 and seek to do what no other American president has done since the 19th Century- seek to become a two, non-consecutive term president. Think Grover Cleveland.

For the Democrats, real questions will be asked as to whether they will seek moderation and to embrace elements of Trumpism themselves, or whether they will seek further polarization of their own by going further out on the limb of “intersectionality” and “woke” politics.