Standing Up to Cancel Culture

You wait for three years for the center-left and center-right to make common cause against the extremists on either side and in the course of a week it all happens at once:

Yascha Mounk has created a community and newsletter in defense of liberal democracy called Persuasion , which includes left-wing thinkers, such as Sheri Berman and Thomas Chatterton Williams, as well as Never-Trump conservatives Jonathan Haidt, David French and David Frum.

Seventeen academics have started the blog Radical Classical Liberals .

. The Neoliberal Project has launched the Center for New Liberalism, a center-left think tank and pressure group.

The conservative Lincoln Project is putting out the most effective ads against Donald Trump.

153 intellectuals of the left and right, including Anne Applebaum, Margaret Atwood, David Brooks, Ian Buruma, Noam Chomsky, Richard T. Ford, David Frum, Francis Fukuyama, Jonathan Haidt, Michael Ignatieff, Garry Kasparov, Mark Lilla, Yascha Mounk, Jonathan Rauch, Anne-Marie Slaughter, Gloria Steinem, Thomas Chatterton Williams, Matthew Yglesias and Fareed Zakaria, have signed “A Letter on Justice and Open Debate” warning that cancel culture is getting out of hand and stifling free debate.

“Stifling atmosphere”

The letter has attracted both the most praise and the most scorn. It’s worth quoting at length:

The free exchange of information and ideas, the lifeblood of a liberal society, is daily becoming more constricted. While we have come to expect this on the radical right, censoriousness is also spreading more widely in our culture: an intolerance of opposing views, a vogue for public shaming and ostracism and the tendency to dissolve complex policy issues in a blinding moral certainty. We uphold the value of robust and even caustic counter-speech from all quarters. But it is now all too common to hear calls for swift and severe retribution in response to perceived transgressions of speech and thought. More troubling still, institutional leaders, in a spirit of panicked damage control, are delivering hasty and disproportionate punishments instead of considered reforms. Editors are fired for running controversial pieces; books are withdrawn for alleged inauthenticity; journalists are barred from writing on certain topics; professors are investigated for quoting works of literature in class; a researcher is fired for circulating a peer-reviewed academic study; and the heads of organizations are ousted for what are sometimes just clumsy mistakes. Whatever the arguments around each particular incident, the result has been to steadily narrow the boundaries of what can be said without the threat of reprisal. We are already paying the price in greater risk aversion among writers, artists, and journalists who fear for their livelihoods if they depart from the consensus, or even lack sufficient zeal in agreement. This stifling atmosphere will ultimately harm the most vital causes of our time. The restriction of debate, whether by a repressive government or an intolerant society, invariably hurts those who lack power and makes everyone less capable of democratic participation. The way to defeat bad ideas is by exposure, argument and persuasion, not by trying to silence or wish them away. We refuse any false choice between justice and freedom, which cannot exist without each other. As writers we need a culture that leaves us room for experimentation, risk taking and even mistakes. We need to preserve the possibility of good-faith disagreement without dire professional consequences.

Criticism

If you like to think of yourself as liberal and open-minded, like me, you probably won’t disagree.

If you doubted cancel culture was as pernicious as its critics claim, the fact that everyone from Chomsky, the world’s most famous anticapitalist, to Frum, a former speechwriter for George W. Bush, agrees it is should give you pause.

Fredrik deBoer writes:

There is literally no specific instance discussed in that open letter, no real-world incident about which there might be specific and tangible controversy. So how can someone object to an endorsement of free speech and open debate without being opposed to those things in and of themselves?

You can’t, argues deBoer:

And people are objecting to it because social-justice politics are plainly opposed to free speech.

I’ve seen four types of criticism:

Some of these are familiar to me, because I’ve experienced them myself.

When I was 22, I expressed the wrong opinion on neo-Orientalist fiction at one of my other websites. Some critics calmly pointed out my mistake. Others called me a racist on Twitter and organized a boycott. That didn’t change my mind; it only caused me to hunker down. It wasn’t until some years later that I recognized my mistake and publicly recanted my position. No matter. Ten years later, I was still called a racist.

In 2018, I got published in Quillette . The story argued against radicalization and polarization. No matter. Quillette is seen as far-right by journalist on the left. I haven’t been able to get anything published in a left-leaning outlet since.

Fallacies

The criticisms are fallacies.

You don’t need to agree with someone on everything in order to agree with them on anything. This is the very mentality the letter cautions against. As Pamela Paresky puts it:

Someone signed a letter that advocated for allowing people to disagree without retribution. She [Boylan] is being attacked for it, and now apologizes for signing the letter because people she disagrees with signed it too. It’s beyond parody. People change their minds. That’s not hypocrisy, it’s growth. You don’t have to speak out against every injustice in the world in order to speak out against one injustice. You don’t need to try to solve every problem in order to try to solve one problem.

And it’s so unhelpful.

Hunting for heretics is more likely to alienate those who don’t have a strong opinion on your cause than create converts.

Berate people when they come around to your point-of-view and they will be less likely to.

Similarly, shame people when they’re trying to do good and they will be less likely to.