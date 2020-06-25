Dutch Parties Try to Emerge from Rutte’s Shadow

Parliamentary elections aren’t due in the Netherlands until March 2021, but now that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic appears to be behind the country, parties are starting to jockey for advantage.

Inside the ruling coalition, the three smaller parties are trying to get out of Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s shadow, whose liberal VVD is up from 33 to a projected 42-46 out of 150 seats. Rutte is drawing support from both the center-right and the far right.

Left-wing parties can barely get one in three voters between them. The far right has yet to top 20 percent support. The more interesting developments are in the center, where two parties are likely to nominate female candidates for prime minister.

Coalition

Christian Union (5 seats, 6-8 in polls) has come out against expanding Lelystad Airport, a possible alternative to Schiphol, despite agreeing to this three years ago.

Christian Union and the left-liberal D66 (19 seats, 10-12 in polls) argue for ending biomass subsidies, another government policy.

D66 leader Rob Jetten is standing down in favor of Trade Minister Sigrid Kaag, an experienced diplomat who would be the party's second female leader.

Christian Democratic Appeal (19 seats, 13-15 in polls) could elect its first woman leader: Mona Keijzer, undersecretary for economic affairs and climate policy, is challenging Health Minister Hugo de Jonge for the leadership. De Jonge is a centrist who rules out cooperation with the far right. Keijzer is more folksy and argues the party shouldn't limit itself to deals with the left.

Opposition