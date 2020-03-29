American, British Media Once Again Predict EU’s Demise

The EU is on the verge of collapse — again.

You would think after it survived the euro crisis, commentators would be a little more conservative in their predictions. But no.

As usual, American and British media are the worst. Their sensationalist coverage is hard to distinguish from Russian propaganda:

EU action

The EU wasn’t set up to deal with pandemics, so this one can’t be a “test”.

It is a challenge — to the bloc’s open borders and solidarity between member states — but the EU is rising to it.

Russia made the headlines when it donated face masks and some 600 ventilators to Italy, but France and Germany alone have donated more masks and protective suits. As for Russia’s supplies, an Italian official told La Stampa up to 80 percent of it could be useless.

Germany is also taking in patients from northern Italy, where hospitals have been overwhelmed.

The European Commission has:

Created a stockpile of medical equipment, including ventilators and protective masks;

Harmonized standards for medical equipment, disinfectants and sterilizers in order to speed up regulatory approval; and

Suspended restrictions on state aid to allow member states to bail out businesses and pay the salaries of workers.

The commission is also subsidizing a vaccine manufacturer in Germany, paying for repatriation flights and increasing emergency assistance to Greece, which fears an outbreak of coronavirus disease in migrant camps.

The European Central Bank is:

Purchasing €750 billion worth of corporate and government bonds to inject money into the economy;

Providing cheap loans to banks, especially if they loan to small and medium-sized businesses; and

Relaxing buffer requirements for banks

Familiar disputes

The intergovernmental institutions of the EU have been the slower to react. Familiar battle lines have been drawn in the European Council between Austria, Finland, Germany and the Netherlands on the one hand and France, Italy, Portugal and Spain on the other.

The southerners argue the crisis calls for the joint issuance of eurozone debt and the creation of a Europe-wide unemployment insurance system. Northerners are frustrated that Italy and Spain, which have seen the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Europe, didn’t do more to consolidate their public finances during the economic recovery, so they wouldn’t need help from their neighbors again.

There are also concerns about setting up something as ambitious and long-term as eurobonds in the haste of a pandemic response.

The northerners argue for conditional aid drawn from the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), which was set up in the wake of the euro crisis. Italy is reluctant to tap into the fund, arguing it might “stigmatize” recipients, but it couldn’t convince Germany and the Netherlands to go further.

Finance ministers now need to agree what, if any, conditions are tied to ESM support.

When hundreds of people are dying from coronavirus in Italy and Spain every day, taking one or two weeks to hash out the nuances of financial support may seem like a long time.

The other way to look at it is that within a matter of weeks, European leaders have agreed to retool a bailout fund that was designed to help countries weather financial crises to cope with the effects of a health crisis instead.

Italy and Spain aren’t in financial distress yet. By the time they could be, the €500 billion ESM should stand ready to help.