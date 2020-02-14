Labour Leadership Election News

Lisa Nandy has won the endorsement of the Jewish Labour Movement, one of the party’s largest affiliated socialist societies.

Nominations

Candidates need nominations from either 33 local parties, representing 5 percent of parliamentary constituencies, or three affiliates, of which two must be unions, representing at least 5 percent of the affiliate membership, to qualify for the final voting round by members and registered supporters.

Starmer leads with nominations from 373 of the 647 constituency parties (58 percent) and fifteen of the 32 affiliates (47 percent).

The polls

Starmer leads with 46 to 32 percent support for Long-Bailey, according to YouGov. In the runoff, Starmer would defeat Long-Bailey with 63 to 37 percent.

leads with 46 to 32 percent support for Long-Bailey, according to YouGov. In the runoff, Starmer would defeat Long-Bailey with 63 to 37 percent. Long-Bailey places first in a survey (PDF) by LabourList , but they only polled their own readers, who are more likely to be Corbyn supporters.

