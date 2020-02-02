Democratic Primary News

Bernie Sanders is going into Monday’s Iowa caucuses with an average of 24 percent support in the polls, followed by Joe Biden at 20 percent.

How the Iowa caucuses work

Iowa will allocate 41 of its 49 delegates to the nominating convention in July based on the outcome of the caucuses on Monday.

The remaining eight delegates will be five members of the Democratic National Committee and Iowa’s three Democratic members of Congress. They will be unpledged delegates, or superdelegates, who can vote for any candidate (although they cannot be tiebreakers on the first ballot). Three have endorsed Biden and one Buttigieg.

To qualify for pledged delegates, who are bound on the first ballot, candidates usually need 15 percent support at a given caucus site. That puts Buttigieg and Warren in the danger zone. Klobuchar, who is polling under 10 percent, is likely to end her presidential bid unless she stages a surprise comeback.

Things could change at individual caucus places. Supporters of candidates who don’t meet the 15 percent threshold will be allowed to switch. Given that caucus sites are usually small, a mere handful of votes could make the difference between qualifying or not.

What’s next?

February 3: Iowa caucuses.

Iowa caucuses. February 11: New Hampshire primary.

New Hampshire primary. February 19: Next debate. The Democratic National Committee has canceled its donor requirements. Candidates will only need to meet polling thresholds. This could help Bloomberg qualify.

