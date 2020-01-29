Labour Leadership Election News

Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy and Keir Starmer qualify for the third round. Jeff Phillips pulls out.

Nominations

Candidates need nominations from either 33 local parties, representing 5 percent of parliamentary constituencies, or three affiliates, of which two must be unions, representing at least 5 percent of the affiliate membership, to qualify for the third and final voting round by members and registered supporters.

In the first round, candidates needed the support of 10 percent of fellow lawmakers.

Only Starmer has enough local party support with nominations from 57 out of 647 constituencies.

In addition, he, Long-Bailey and Nandy have been endorsed by at least three affiliates each:

Long-Bailey: Unite, Britain’s second largest, and most left-wing, trade union; Bakers, Food and Allied Workers’ Union and the Fire Brigades Union

Unite, Britain’s second largest, and most left-wing, trade union; Bakers, Food and Allied Workers’ Union and the Fire Brigades Union Starmer: Unison, Britain’s largest trade union; the Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers, the Community trade union, the environmental group SERA and the Labour Movement for Europe.

Unison, Britain’s largest trade union; the Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers, the Community trade union, the environmental group SERA and the Labour Movement for Europe. Nandy: GMB, the third largest trade union; the National Union of Mineworkers and the socialist society Chinese for Labour.

Long-Bailey also has the support of the pro-Corbyn pressure group Momentum, but it does not have an institutional vote. Its roughly 40,000 members, however, will be a force in the third voting round.

The polls

Starmer leads with 46 to 32 percent support for Long-Bailey, according to YouGov. In the runoff, Starmer would defeat Long-Bailey with 63 to 37 percent.

leads with 46 to 32 percent support for Long-Bailey, according to YouGov. In the runoff, Starmer would defeat Long-Bailey with 63 to 37 percent. Long-Bailey places first in a survey (PDF) by LabourList , but they only polled their own readers, who are more likely to be Corbyn loyalists.

What’s next?