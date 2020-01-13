Five Candidates Qualify to Succeed Corbyn as Labour Leader
Keir Starmer, Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy, Jess Phillips and Emily Thornberry make it into the second round.
Five candidates have qualified for the second round of the Labour leadership election in the United Kingdom: Keir Starmer, Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy, Jess Phillips and Emily Thornberry won the required 10 percent support from lawmakers to make it into the next nominating round.
Clive Lewis pulled out after receiving only five endorsements. Some of his supporters switched to Thornberry, who received 23 endorsements, only one more than needed.
Keir Starmer won the most endorsements by far (89), including from former leader Ed Miliband.
Starmer is also backed by Unison, the largest trade union with 1.4 million members.
Unite, the second largest union with 1.2 million members, has yet to endorse. Its chief, Len McCluskey, was an ally of outgoing Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.
Rebecca Long-Bailey is backed by Corbyn loyalists, including shadow home secretary Diane Abbott and shadow chancellor John McDonnell. Asked to rate Corbyn’s leadership, Long-Bailey gave the outgoing leader a “ten out of ten”.
All the leadership candidates last week voted down the withdrawal agreement that regulates Britain’s exit from the EU. It nevertheless passed the House of Commons with 330 votes in favor and 231 against.
What’s next?
Constituency parties and affiliates — trade unions and socialist societies like the Fabian Society, Labour Business and LGBT Labour — will have until February 14 to make their endorsements. Candidates must have the support of at least 5 percent of constituency parties or three affiliates, of which two must be trade unions, representing at least 5 percent of the affiliated membership, to make it into the third and final voting round.
Between February 21 and April 2, party members, affiliate members and registered supporters will be able to vote by mail.
Non-members can register as supporters between January 14 and 16 and vote for a one-time £25 fee.
The cutoff date to join either the Labour Party or one of its affiliates as a full member is January 20. People joining after that will not be eligible to vote.
The winner is due to be announced on April 4, which would give Labour a new leader before the local elections in May.