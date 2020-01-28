Catalan Ruling Parties Fall Out

Catalan president Quim Torra’s suspension as a parliamentarian has divided the Spanish region’s ruling separatist parties.

In a session of the regional parliament on Monday, Speaker Roger Torrent of the Republican Left warned Torra, who leads the center-right Together for Catalonia, that his vote would not be counted in accordance with a ruling by the Spanish electoral commission. The entire Together for Catalonia delegation then abstained from all parliamentary business in protest.

The electoral commission has ordered Torra to resign as lawmaker for violating regulations on political neutrality. The Catalan leader refused to remove a banner from the regional government palace in Barcelona during the last election that called for the release of nine separatists who are in prison for leading a failed independence push in 2017. Among them is Republican Left leader Oriol Junqueras.

Torra argued only the Catalan parliament could remove him. Its presidium has now sided with the electoral commission, although it believes Torra can still serve as president. Torra is appealing the electoral commission’s decision to the Supreme Court in Madrid. It is unlikely to rule in his favor.

Role reversal

The dispute marks a role reversal for the two independence parties.

As recently as four years ago, Together for Catalonia, then called Democratic Convergence of Catalonia, was more moderate. It gradually shifted from pro-autonomy to pro-independence when public support for secession rose and the Spanish government, then led by the conservative People’s Party, refused to make concessions.

Now the Republican Left, which has supported Catalan independence for decades, is working with a new, left-wing Spanish government to transfer more power to the region. Although its long-term goal is still to break away from Spain, its priority is to deescalate the institutional standoff between the governments in Barcelona and Madrid. Refusing to comply with the electoral commission’s ruling could put that deescalation at risk.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez of the Spanish Socialist Party has been called a “traitor” by the right for merely talking with the separatists. Only half of his own voters approve of the negotiations.

Early election

The outcome may be early regional elections, which polls suggest the Republican Left would win. Its support is up from 21 percent in 2017 to 22-25 percent. The party received 22.6 percent support in national elections in November.

Together for Catalonia is projected to fall from 22 percent in the last regional election to 13-19 percent.

The far-left Popular Unity Candidacy, which backs the two larger independence parties in parliament but is not part of the government, would go up from 4.5 to 6-10 percent.

The three would still have a majority, but so would the Republican Left in combination with the Catalan Socialists and the left-wing Catalonia in Common and Podemos (“We Can”). Such a coalition would mirror the national government, which could make it easier for the Socialists and Republicans to negotiate and pass a new autonomy settlement.