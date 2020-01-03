- An American drone strike killed Major General Qasem Soleimani, the leader of Iran’s expeditionary Quds Force, in Iraq on Friday.
- American military authorities claim Soleimani was behind a recent attack on their embassy in Baghdad and planning more attacks.
- Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has promised “revenge”.
- The fear is that Soleimani’s death could lead to wider hostilities between Iran and the United States.
Live: Americans Kill Iranian Military Leader in Iraq
Iran vows revenge after the assassination of Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani.