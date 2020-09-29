American Election Blog

Analysis and opinion from both sides of the Atlantic.

Presidential and congressional elections are due in the United States on November 3.

Democrats have nominated former vice president Joe Biden against Republican incumbent Donald Trump.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate will also be contested.

Essential reading

Polls

Presidential polls have consistency put Biden ahead with an average of 50 percent support against 43 percent for Trump.

Biden needs to win by at least 3 points nationally to have a better than fifty-fifty chance of prevailing in the Electoral College.

Democrats are expected to defend their majority in the House of Representatives and are slightly favored to win a majority in the Senate.

Pivotal states

The outcome of the presidential election will be decided in a handful of “swing states”, where Biden and Trump are neck and neck in the polls. FiveThirtyEight and RealClearPolitics have the latest figures.

Biden 261 93 60 124 Trump